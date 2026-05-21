Grenada Deserves Progress — Not the Politics of Regression

Grenada stands at a defining moment. After nearly four years under the leadership of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, the country has seen meaningful progress—financial reforms, long‑delayed pension justice for public officers, and the settlement of multiple labour disputes. Yet, instead of contributing constructively to national development, the New National Party (NNP), now led by Emmalin Pierre but still heavily influenced by former Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell, has embraced a brand of politics that places power above country.

This is not responsible opposition. It is obstruction dressed as patriotism.

A Party Focused on Power, Not Policy

The NNP was voted out just under four years ago. Since then, their behaviour has made one thing clear: the party is more interested in regaining office than in offering solutions. Even six months into Emmalin Pierre’s leadership, analysts have noted that the NNP has failed to articulate any clear policy direction or national vision. Instead, the party has relied almost entirely on criticism of the government, without presenting alternatives or demonstrating readiness to govern.

This vacuum of ideas is compounded by the continued shadow of Dr. Keith Mitchell, whose influence remains strong and whose political style still shapes the party’s tone and tactics.

Meanwhile, the Government Has Been Delivering

While the NNP focuses on political gamesmanship, the NDC administration has been working:

Public officers finally received their pensions , after decades of refusal under previous NNP governments.

, after decades of refusal under previous NNP governments. Labour disputes with several trade unions were resolved.

with several trade unions were resolved. Healthcare modernization is underway, with the government advancing plans for a new, international‑standard hospital—a facility Grenada desperately needs.

These are not small achievements. They are structural improvements that strengthen the nation’s future.

The Hospital Debate: A Test of Vision

The NNP’s objection to the new hospital—claiming it is “too expensive”—is a textbook example of short‑term politics blocking long‑term progress. The current hospital was built in the 19th century and cannot be expanded, modernized, or adapted to meet today’s medical needs.

Grenadians know this. Health professionals know this. Anyone who has visited the facility knows this.

A modern hospital is not a luxury. It is a necessity.

History teaches us that transformational projects always face resistance:

St. George’s University was fiercely opposed by the GNP, NJM, and the Torchlight newspaper. Today, SGU is one of the country’s largest employers and a global institution.

was fiercely opposed by the GNP, NJM, and the Torchlight newspaper. Today, SGU is one of the country’s largest employers and a global institution. The international airport faced criticism from some Grenadians and even skepticism from the U.S. government under Ronald Reagan—yet it became a cornerstone of national development.

Opposition to progress is not new. But leadership requires rising above it.

The NNP’s Pattern: Resist First, Benefit Later

The NNP’s stance on the hospital mirrors a long-standing pattern in Grenadian politics: resist progress today, benefit from it tomorrow. The irony is that many who once opposed SGU now have children and grandchildren who received scholarships, jobs, and opportunities because of it.

The same will be true of the new hospital.

Grenada cannot afford to let political short‑sightedness derail national development. As one local analysis put it, the country must not allow its healthcare future to be “held hostage by short‑term politics.”

A Call to the Government: Press On

The NDC government must continue with the hospital project. If it is not built now, the cost will only rise in the years ahead. More importantly, Grenadians deserve a healthcare system that meets modern standards.

Progress requires sacrifice. It requires courage. And it requires ignoring the noise of those who oppose simply because they are not in power.

Grenada has seen what happens when bold decisions are made—SGU, the airport, and other national projects have transformed the country. The new hospital will do the same.

The government must press on.