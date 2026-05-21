St. John’s Premier League: “Beginning of great things’’

For a time, it appeared that a planned football competition in the Parish of St. John was not going to happen. Organizers were unable to find a sponsor until St. John-born attorney Arley Gill stepped in to offer help.

Gill sponsored the St. John’s Premier League, which recently concluded with the distribution of trophies, medals and cash prizes.

“This is just the beginning of great things to come. We need to reinvigorate sports in St. John’s,’’ Gill said at a presentation ceremony.

The tournament, organized by Sweataz United Inc., featured nine teams: Ballers FC; Barbados; SJC U19; Herb Roots; D Lance; Mil; Grand Roy; Dougaldston; and, Pasture Boys.

“One League, One City, One Champion’’ was among the promotional themes of the competition that was played at Cuthbert Peters Park.

Barbados, which amassed 22 points, emerged as tournament winner. Mil was a close second with 20 points, and Pasture Boys finished third on 14 points.

Among the individual prize winners were Akimo Sampson, Dwight Joseph and Rivaldo Smith. They tied as top goal scorers. Each scored 11 goals.

“I was more than delighted to sponsor the St. John’s Premier League. As I see it, it was an opportunity for youthful participation in an uplifting activity in the parish; to bring back young people playing sports and being competitive,’’ said Gill, a former Grenada Minister of Culture and now Deputy Leader of the Democratic People’s Movement (DPM).

Organizers described it as a successful tournament and congratulated champions Barbados on “an outstanding performance’’, and commended the other teams and also community members that supported the competition.

“What started as an idea turned into an unforgettable competition filled with energy, passion and true community spirit. From the first whistle to the final match, this tournament delivered excitement every step of the way,’’ said representatives of Sweataz United Inc.

“Special thanks to our main sponsor, Arley Gill, for his significant contribution and belief in this vision. Your support played a major in making this tournament a success.’’

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