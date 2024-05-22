CWI President Congratulates Hayley Matthews on ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) President, Dr. Kishore Shallow extends heartfelt congratulations to West Indies captain Hayley Matthews for being named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for April 2024.

Hayley Matthews’ exceptional all-round performances against Pakistan have earned her this prestigious accolade for the third time, a testament to her consistent excellence on the international stage.

She has distinguished herself in the recent series against Pakistan, amassing 325 runs in the ODI series at a remarkable average of 162.5 and taking six wickets. In the T20I series, she continued her stellar form, scoring 126 runs at an average of 42 and securing six wickets. Her outstanding contributions earned her four Player of the Match awards and the Player of the Series title in the ODIs.

President Shallow praised Matthews’ achievements, stating, “Hayley continues to be an inspiration and a beacon of excellence for West Indies cricket. Her dedication, skills, and leadership are evident in her performances, and we are incredibly proud of her accomplishments.”

Matthews edged out strong competition from South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt and Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu to claim the award. Her latest triumph adds to her previous wins in November 2021 and October 2023, making her one of the most decorated players in this category. Only Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner has won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award more times than Matthews.

Reflecting on CWI’s commitment to women’s cricket, Dr. Shallow remarked, “CWI’s continuous efforts to support and develop women’s cricket are yielding remarkable results. Hayley’s success is a clear indicator of the growth and potential of women’s cricket in the West Indies. We remain steadfast in our mission to provide our female cricketers with the best opportunities to excel.”

President Shallow also emphasized the broader impact of Matthews’ success: “Hayley’s achievements not only bring pride to West Indies cricket but also inspire young girls across the Caribbean to pursue their dreams in the sport. Her journey is a powerful narrative of what can be achieved when desire meets hard work and determination.”

CWI remains committed to fostering the development of women’s cricket through robust programs, dedicated support, and investment in talent. The success of players like Hayley Matthews showcases the progress being made and the bright future of women’s cricket in the region.