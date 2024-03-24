West Indies Women kickstart busy 2024 with away series to Pakistan

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today confirmed that the West Indies Women’s team will play three (3) One-Day Internationals (ODI) and five (5) T20 Internationals (T20I) against Pakistan Women at the National Bank Stadium (NBS) in Karachi from 18 April to 3 May 2024.

The ODIs are scheduled for 18, 21, and 23 April and hold significance as they contribute to the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25). These matches are crucial for the West Indies Women as they push for direct qualification for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup that is due to take place in India in 2025. West Indies Women are currently positioned at No. 9 with 8 points (top six qualify automatically).

The West Indies Women’s team last toured Pakistan in November 2021 resulting in victories in all three ODIs.

Following the ODI Series, a gripping five-match T20I series will unfold from 26 April to 3 May. This T20I series will not only offer thrilling cricket action for fans but will provide important competitive cricket for both teams to fine-tune their skills and strategies ahead of the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which is due to take place after the Women’s CPL in Bangladesh in September.

CWI’s Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said: “The importance of this tour in our quest for automatic qualifications to 2025 Cricket World Cup cannot be understated. Our team would be well prepared with players just emerging from the regional tournaments and then heading into camp before the start of the series. We also look forward to the return of our captain from a successful WPL campaign.”



The West Indies Women will assemble in Dubai from 6 April for a one-week training camp as part of their preparations for the upcoming Pakistan tour.

West Indies Women Tour to Pakistan Schedule

All matches to be played at National Bank Stadium (NBS), Karachi

6-14 April – Pre-Tour Preparation Training Camp, Dubai

14 April – West Indies Women arrive in Karachi

18 April – 1st ODI, Pakistan v West Indies, NBS, Karachi (ICC Women’s Championship)

21 April – 2nd ODI, Pakistan v West Indies, NBS, Karachi (ICC Women’s Championship)

23 April – 3rd ODI, Pakistan v West Indies, NBS, Karachi (ICC Women’s Championship)

26 April – 1st T20I, Pakistan v West Indies, NBS, Karachi

28 April – 2nd T20I, Pakistan v West Indies, NBS, Karachi

30 April – 3rd T20I, Pakistan v West Indies, NBS, Karachi

2 May – 4th T20I, Pakistan v West Indies, NBS, Karachi

3 May – 5th T20I, Pakistan v West Indies, NBS, Karachi