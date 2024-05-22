West Indies Squad Announced for T20I Series Against South Africa

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel has announced the squad for the upcoming T20 International (T20I) Series against South Africa. This significant series, preceding the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, starts on Thursday, 23 May, at the iconic Sabina Park. The squad has been gearing up for this exciting and highly anticipated series with a training camp held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The Selection Panel has confirmed that Brandon King will be the interim Captain for this series and Roston Chase as the interim Vice-Captain. King was set to lead the West Indies A-Team on the recently concluded T20 tour to Nepal before he was withdrawn due to injury. Chase, appointed instead, went on to lead the A-Team to a series win against Nepal.

The West Indies Men’s squad for the series is as follows:

Brandon King (Captain) Roston Chase (Vice-Captain) Fabian Allen Alick Athanaze Johnson Charles Andre Fletcher Matthew Forde Jason Holder Akeal Hosein Shamar Joseph Kyle Mayers Obed McCoy Gudakesh Motie Romario Shepherd Hayden Walsh

Alzarri Joseph and Sherfane Rutherford will be added to the squad if their respective franchises don’t reach the Indian Premier League (IPL) Final. Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran are both rested for the series and will join the squad in Trinidad on Monday, 27 May.

The Lead Selector, the Most Honorable Desmond Haynes, spoke about the opportunities for members of the squad: “These are among the last competitive T20 International matches before the start of the World Cup. Players have the opportunity to fine-tune their skills and ensure they are as prepared as they can be for the World Cup, whether they are in the final squad or reserve pool.”

White Ball Head Coach Daren Sammy also commented on his objectives for this series: “We have not played together as a team since the Australia series, but we just completed a very high-intensity training camp in Antigua. Now we have the chance to integrate some of our players returning from the IPL and build some momentum as a group going into the World Cup.”

The Team Management Unit for this series is:

Daren Sammy – Head Coach Floyd Reifer – Assistant Coach Rayon Griffith – Assistant Coach Denis Byam – Physiotherapist Ronald Rogers – Strength & Conditioning Coach Rawl Lewis – Team Manager Dario Barthley – Team Media & Content Officer Avenesh Seetaram – Team Analyst Fitzbert Alleyne – Team Masseuse

Tickets for the T20I Series against South Africa at Sabina Park, Jamaica are available now to buy online from the Windies Tickets service, at [tickets.windiescricket.com](tickets.windiescricket.com). Fans who purchase online will benefit from a 20% discount compared to the box office prices, with tickets ranging from the most premium seats with the best-shaded views in the stadium to affordable standard seats or mounds/grounds entry.

MATCH SCHEDULE T20I SERIES WEST INDIES v SOUTH AFRICA

– 23 May 1st T20I West Indies v South Africa at Sabina Park, Jamaica 2:00 pm JT/3:00 pm ECT

– 25 May 2nd T20I West Indies v South Africa at Sabina Park, Jamaica 2:00 pm JT/3:00 pm ECT

– 26 May 3rd T20I West Indies v South Africa at Sabina Park, Jamaica 2:00 pm JT/3:00 pm ECT

West Indies won the last T20 International played at Sabina Park against New Zealand in August 2022, which was the last time international cricket was played at this historic venue.