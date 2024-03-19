Cricket West Indies Pledges In-Country Ticket Sales for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua- Following discussions during the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies, affirmed the organization’s commitment to ensuring accessible ticket sales for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Acknowledging the region’s reliance on cash transactions and the importance of inclusive access to sporting events, Dr. Shallow emphasized Cricket West Indies’ leadership in facilitating widespread participation in the tournament.

“At Cricket West Indies, we prioritize the inclusion of all cricket enthusiasts in experiencing the excitement of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” stated President Shallow. “In alignment with discussions during the CARICOM meeting, we are committed to making tickets available at retail outlets across the Caribbean, ensuring that our fans across the region can engage with the tournament directly.”



The decision aligns with Cricket West Indies’ ethos of promoting accessibility and fostering community engagement within the cricketing fraternity. With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup poised to showcase the best of cricketing talent and camaraderie, Dr. Shallow expressed confidence in delivering a memorable experience for fans across the region.

“As we prepare for what promises to be an exceptional tournament, we recognize the significance of making tickets readily accessible to all,” remarked Dr. Shallow. “We are dedicated to leading efforts to ensure that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is enjoyed by every cricket fan, reflecting the inclusive spirit of our beloved sport.”



The initiative reflects Cricket West Indies’ proactive approach to meeting the needs of its diverse audience, embodying a commitment to fostering unity and inclusivity through cricket.