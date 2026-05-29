Grenada’s Declining Poverty Rate Under the NDC Government: A New Era of Social and Economic Renewal

Grenada is experiencing one of its most encouraging periods of social progress in recent history. Since 2022, the administration of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has overseen a consistent reduction in poverty, even while undertaking major financial and infrastructural responsibilities that previous governments avoided or delayed. The result is a stronger, more resilient Grenada—one where more families are rising above hardship and the foundation for long‑term development is being rebuilt.

A Clear Downward Trend in Poverty

According to data from the Ministry of Finance’s Statistics, Research & Planning Unit, Grenada’s poverty rate has been steadily declining from 2020 to the present. The most recent estimates show poverty falling from 30.3% in 2020 to 22.0% in 2025, a drop of more than eight percentage points.

This decline accelerated under the NDC government, driven by a combination of economic recovery, targeted social programs, and improved governance. The trend reflects not just statistical improvement, but real change in the lives of thousands of Grenadians.

Paying Public Workers Their Pension: A Historic Breakthrough

One of the most transformative actions of the Dickon Mitchell administration has been the payment of pensions to public officers, a constitutional obligation ignored for decades.

For over 30 years, governments promised but never delivered.

The NDC government made the payments within its first year , honoring workers who had served the nation faithfully.

, honoring workers who had served the nation faithfully. This decision injected millions into the economy, strengthening household income and reducing vulnerability among retirees.

The pension settlement is widely regarded as one of the most important social justice victories in modern Grenadian history.

Resolving Labor Disputes and Restoring Industrial Peace

Another major contributor to poverty reduction has been the government’s approach to labor relations. Where previous administrations allowed disputes to drag on for years, the NDC government prioritized fairness, negotiation, and respect.

Long‑standing disputes with teachers, nurses, and other public workers were settled.

Wage agreements were reached without hostility or political gamesmanship.

Workers regained confidence that their government listens and acts in good faith.

A stable labor environment supports productivity, encourages investment, and strengthens the social fabric—key ingredients in reducing poverty.

Islandwide Road and Bridge Repairs: Infrastructure That Supports Growth

Infrastructure is the backbone of economic development, and the government has invested heavily in repairing and upgrading roads, bridges, and community access routes across Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique.

These improvements have:

Created jobs in construction and engineering

Improved transportation for farmers, students, and businesses

Strengthened climate resilience in vulnerable communities

Reduced long‑term costs by replacing failing infrastructure

Better roads mean better access to markets, schools, hospitals, and opportunities—directly supporting poverty reduction.

A Government Focused on People, Not Politics

What distinguishes the current period is the alignment of policy with people’s needs:

Social protection programs have been expanded and better targeted.

have been expanded and better targeted. Youth training and skills development have increased opportunities for employment.

have increased opportunities for employment. Support for small businesses has helped families build income and independence.

has helped families build income and independence. Education and healthcare investments are laying the groundwork for long‑term prosperity.

The government’s approach reflects a philosophy of nation‑building, not political point‑scoring.

A More Inclusive Future for Grenada

Grenada’s progress is not accidental—it is the result of deliberate policy choices, responsible financial management, and a commitment to fairness. Poverty reduction, pension justice, labor peace, and infrastructure renewal are all interconnected achievements that reinforce one another.

The work is not finished, but the direction is clear: Grenada is becoming a stronger, more inclusive nation—one where every citizen has a fair chance to thrive.

By TL Neckles