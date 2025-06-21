Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Major Player Trades between Three Teams

The 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is shaping up to be an exhilarating season as several high-profile player transfers have been completed ahead of the official player draft next month.

The Barbados Royals have secured the services of Sherfane Rutherford, a dynamic middle-order batter known for his powerful striking, for the upcoming season. This will mark Rutherford’s third CPL franchise, having previously represented the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. His addition significantly strengthens the Royals’ batting lineup as they aim for a strong campaign in 2025.

In a significant turn of events, Jason Holder, a legendary figure and leader for the Royals since the league’s inception in 2013, is set to join the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Holder has been instrumental in the Royals’ championship triumphs in 2014 and 2019, making this transfer a poignant end to an era for the team. Additionally, Alick Athanaze, who was a standout performer for the Windward Islands Infernos in the West Indies Breakout League, will also be heading to the Patriots. His inclusion adds depth and versatility to their squad as they look to the future.

Furthermore, the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons have completed a deal involving the Barbados Royals, with Obed McCoy and Rahkeem Cornwall departing the Royals to join the Falcons. McCoy, a left-arm pacer with a record of 56 wickets in 52 CPL matches, is joining his third franchise after previously playing for the Royals and the Saint Lucia Kings. Cornwall, known for his explosive batting and effective off-spin, returns to his home franchise after three seasons with the Royals, where he amassed 1,347 CPL runs at a remarkable strike rate of over 150.

In exchange for McCoy and Cornwall, the Royals have acquired Brandon King, one of the league’s most consistent performers, who boasts an impressive record of 1,837 career runs. King was the tournament’s leading run-scorer in 2019 and was named Player of the Tournament in 2022, showcasing his proven track record in the league.

As teams finalize their rosters ahead of the 2025 CPL season, which runs from August 14 to September 21 across six Caribbean nations — Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad & Tobago — these exciting transfers have set the stage for another remarkable campaign.