Journalist Linda Straker “was a voice of professionalism’’

Today, May 5, Grenada mourns the passing of Ms. Linda Straker, one of the nation’s finest journalists.

The grief at her lost is shared by the executive, general membership and supporters of the Democratic People’s Movement (DPM).

“Rest in Peace, Linda. Your work, your voice and your legacy will live on,’’ the DPM executive said in a statement of condolence issued on Tuesday.

Straker, an award-winning reporter with extensive formal training in the communication profession, was a St. John-based mother and grandmother. She was 55.

“Linda Straker was a voice of professionalism, knowledge and fearless communication. Her deep understanding of the rules governing Parliament, her dedication to truthful reporting and her passion for informing the public made her a respected figure across the nation,’’ said DPM Leader and MP for the Town of St. George, Peter David.

“She carried herself with wisdom and integrity, always ensuring that the people stayed informed and engaged in national matters.’’

Straker’s work was carried by local, regional and international media.

“She was a proud Grenadian and also very proud of her St. John roots, said DPM Deputy Leader Arley Gill.

“Grenada has truly lost a remarkable media personality and national voice. Her contributions will never be forgotten and her presence will be deeply missed,’’ added Gill, who also is from the Parish of St. John.

“The Democratic People’s Movement extends our deepest condolences to Linda’s family, friends and those affected by her passing.’’