Shortage of skilled workers “a big problem

An overhaul of Grenada’s education should be undertaken to include training more nationals to acquire skills in trades, says building contractor Stanford Simon.

The shortage of skilled workers in Grenada is “a big problem’’ and “it’s hurting us’’, leading to the importation of labour, said Simon, who is a member of the opposition Democratic People’s Movement (DPM).

His remarks echo recent comments from Movement Leader and MP for the Town of St George, Peter David, who lamented that not enough Grenadians are available to work here as plumbers, masons, electricians and agricultural technicians.

“Right now, we don’t have enough of them,’’ David said. “And when we don’t have enough of them, two things happen: the contracts go to foreign workers and the wages leave with them.’’

Under a DPM government, T.A. Marryshow Community College will be modernized and transformed into “a facility that can deliver technical training and academic subjects properly, agriculture included,’’ David promised.

Simon, for his part, is also recommending that teaching institutions include skills’ training rooms as part of their physical structure; or, that schools be built “specifically addressing’’ the training of skilled trades’ workers.

“The education system in Grenada needs to be overhauled,’’ said Simon. “We have a big gap now, where we do not have skills in the country. We have a big problem with that and it’s really, really bad. We need to find a mechanism to be able to correct that.’’

Simon, retired senior pastor at St George’s Baptist Church, is the DPM’s leading candidate to represent the Movement in St. George South-East seat in the upcoming general election.

He has expressed support for the national development platform of DPM, as well as confidence in the leadership of MP David.

“What we see is a country that needs help, and we’re offering ourselves to help. Let’s look at Peter David and his service to the country. They call him the ‘Peaceman’. And, he’s always been one who has sought to bring people together,’’ said Simon.

“I’m doing this because I believe I can make a difference in my country. I want to be part of something that can help the next generation to make this country better,’’ he added, explaining his involvement in frontline politics.

“To make the country into what you believe it needs to be, you have to be sitting at the table. And if you have to sit the table, then you have to make the decision to be around the table. You can’t say you want to sit around the table and then stay outside and continue to wonder if you should.’’