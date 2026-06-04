Grenada stands at a defining moment. The choices made in the coming months will determine whether the country continues on a path of progress or slips back into a cycle of mismanagement, misinformation, and political gamesmanship. Many citizens are rightly concerned about the growing celebration of leadership that has, over the years, cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars without delivering the long‑term benefits the nation deserves.

For decades, the New National Party (NNP) has been criticized by observers, commentators, and citizens for placing political survival and personal interest above national development. The pattern is familiar: grand promises, inflated projects, questionable spending, and a concentration of wealth and influence in the hands of a small political circle. Some Grenadians fear that a return to this style of governance could mirror the widening inequality seen in other countries, where the powerful thrive while ordinary people struggle to make ends meet. (Readers should confirm all political information with trusted, authoritative sources.)

A Record of Progress Under the National Democratic Congress

Since taking office, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) under Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has taken concrete steps to modernize the country and restore fairness to public administration:

Public workers finally received their constitutionally guaranteed pensions , ending decades of broken promises.

, ending decades of broken promises. Long‑standing labor disputes were settled , restoring industrial peace and respect between government and workers.

, restoring industrial peace and respect between government and workers. Scholarship opportunities expanded , giving young Grenadians access to international universities and global careers.

, giving young Grenadians access to international universities and global careers. Major infrastructure projects — including the new general hospital and nationwide road rehabilitation — were launched to strengthen healthcare, transportation, and climate resilience.

These are measurable actions, not political slogans.

A Real Risk of Reversal

Many Grenadians remember what happened to the UWI Hope Campus, a project that was abandoned under the previous administration. There is widespread concern that:

The new hospital could be halted or dismantled.

could be halted or dismantled. The road rehabilitation program could be discontinued.

could be discontinued. Investments in youth development and education could be scaled back.

These fears are not unfounded — they are based on historical precedent.

A Campaign Fueled by Misinformation

Recent political behavior has raised even more alarms. According to parliamentary records and media reports, Opposition Leader Mrs. Emmalin Pierre has made several public claims that have been strongly disputed or proven inaccurate. These include:

Statements on MTV regarding the ownership of lands for the new hospital.

regarding the ownership of lands for the new hospital. Presenting uncorroborated gossip in Parliament about an alleged hotel incident — information that was never reported to the police by the person involved.

in Parliament about an alleged hotel incident — information that was never reported to the police by the person involved. No public apology or correction after the claims were challenged.

This pattern of misinformation undermines public trust and distracts from the real issues affecting Grenadians.

A Call for Vigilance

Grenada cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past. The stakes are too high — for workers, students, families, and the nation’s long‑term development. Citizens must remain alert, informed, and critical of political narratives that rely on distortion rather than truth.

History has already shown what happens when accountability is ignored. This time, no one should say they were not warned.