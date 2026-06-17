In recent months, the political landscape has been dominated by a concerning trend: the tendency of the NNP to weaponize every issue for political gain, often at the expense of accuracy and national interest. This performative outrage, characterized by baseless accusations and a refusal to own mistakes, is becoming a hallmark of their opposition strategy.

A Pattern of Misinformation

The NNP’s approach seems to rely on manufacturing crises rather than engaging in substantive policy debate. Their track record reveals a dangerous habit of acting before verifying:

The Hospital Land Dispute:

When rumors first circulated regarding the ownership of lands designated for the new hospital, the NNP pounced. They framed it as a scandal of corruption and impropriety. When the facts eventually surfaced—proving the accusations entirely unfounded—there was no retraction, no apology, and no accountability. They simply pivoted to the next grievance.

The Nigerian Visitors:

Similarly, the NNP ignited public fervor regarding recent Nigerian visitors without a shred of evidence or an official police report. By choosing to bypass due diligence and prioritize sensation over fact, they risked damaging diplomatic relations and public trust, only to move on once the narrative ceased to be convenient.

The Horse Importation Incident:

Most recently, the NNP has politicized the Ministry of Health’s enforcement of quarantine laws regarding the illegal importation of horses. Despite the fact that these animals lacked import permits and mandatory vaccinations—posing a clear risk to national biosecurity—the NNP framed the Ministry’s lawful actions as an act of political overreach. They ignored the public health necessity to manufacture yet another narrative of government abuse.

Remembering the Past

For those who find these “smooth-talking” critiques compelling, it is essential to remember the context of the not-so-distant past. It was only four years ago that the NNP held power, and their tenure left a legacy of significant instability and institutional decay.

The current strategy of turning every administrative hurdle into a political firestorm suggests a party more concerned with reclaiming power than with the welfare of the country. This constant cycle of outrage serves only to deepen divisions and distract from the actual work of governance.

A Call for Discernment

Voters should remain wary of rhetoric that consistently bypasses facts in favor of emotional manipulation. When a political organization operates without a commitment to truth, it is the public that ultimately pays the price. Moving forward, the national conversation should focus on accountability and evidence-based policy, rather than the relentless, politically motivated noise of a party that has yet to account for its own history.