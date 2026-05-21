A Modernised TAMCC part of a DPM Government Plan

Hon Peter David

A government of the Democratic People’s Movement will ensure the construction of a modernised T.A. Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), which will equip more nationals for jobs in Grenada as part of the Movement’s policy of “work that pays and stays’’, DPM Leader Peter David has promised.

“The DPM is committing to a modern TAMCC campus; a facility that can deliver technical training and academic subjects properly, agriculture included,’’ said David.

DPM, which is headed to participation in its first general election, has been outlining several policy positions on national issues ranging from economic spending, housing, job creation, health, agriculture, to youth empowerment and education.

According to David, an Independent MP and former Grenada Foreign Minister, TAMCC is supposed to train Grenada’s technical workers, tradespeople and professionals in agriculture, but he argues that “the facility is not built for that mission’’.

“I’ve travelled. I’ve seen what countries look like when they decide that a skilled workforce is a national priority. Grenada is not there yet; and, both the NDC and NNP have been in and out of office for decades, without doing anything about it,’’ said David.

A DPM administration will take a different approach, upgrading TAMCC and undertaking a deliberate programme under a planned apprenticeship initiative of the Movement, he said.