Brooklyn, NY — March 21, 2026 The Living Word Seventh-day Adventist Church came alive on Saturday evening as hundreds gathered to celebrate the vibrant cultures of the Caribbean, South America, and Central America. What unfolded was a joyful tapestry of food, music, heritage, and fellowship—an atmosphere that felt like home for many and a warm cultural embrace for all.

A Beautiful Evening of Unity and Flavor

From the moment guests stepped into the church hall, they were greeted by the aromas of beloved regional dishes simmering, steaming, and sizzling. The event showcased the culinary pride of multiple nations, each table decorated with flags, colors, and cultural symbols.

Some of the most popular dishes on display included:

Country Featured Dishes Jamaica Pepperpot, Oxtail Grenada Oil Down, Tanya Log Guyana Doubles, Buss Up Shut St. Vincent & the Grenadines Traditional Vincentian favorites Trinidad & Tobago Classic Trini street foods and home-style dishes Barbados Bajan specialties Others A wide range of Caribbean and Latin American flavors

The diversity of the menu reflected the diversity of the people—each dish carrying a story, a memory, and a piece of home.

Culture on Display

Beyond the food, the evening featured cultural presentations, traditional attire, and lively conversations that bridged generations and backgrounds. Elders shared stories of “back home,” while younger attendees soaked in the richness of their heritage. The event became a living classroom—joyful, flavorful, and full of pride.

A Church That Celebrates Every Nation

The Seventh-day Adventist Church, known for its global presence, played a central role in shaping the evening’s spirit of unity. As a Bible-believing denomination with congregations in nearly every country, the SDA Church embraces cultural diversity as part of its mission.

Members highlighted several core values:

Respect for all cultures as expressions of God’s creativity

as expressions of God’s creativity Observance of the biblical Sabbath on the seventh day (Saturday)

on the seventh day (Saturday) Commitment to humanitarian service , with the church operating hospitals, clinics, and universities worldwide

, with the church operating hospitals, clinics, and universities worldwide A global family, connected through faith, service, and community

The event at Living Word SDA Church reflected these values beautifully—showing that faith and culture can walk hand in hand, enriching both worship and fellowship.

A Night to Remember

By the end of the evening, plates were empty, hearts were full, and the sense of community was stronger than ever. Attendees left with renewed pride in their heritage and gratitude for a church that celebrates the cultures of its members while uniting them under a shared faith.

The Caribbean, South and Central American cultural celebration at Living Word SDA Church was more than an event—it was a reminder of the beauty that emerges when people bring their stories, flavors, and traditions together.

By TL Neckles