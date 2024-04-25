Guyana Harpy Eagles Triumph in West Indies Championship

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Guyana Harpy Eagles have emerged triumphant once again, retaining their West Indies Championship title and collecting $250,000 USD in a thrilling showcase of cricket prowess.

President Dr. Kishore Shallow presenting the $250,000 USD champions cheque to Tevin Imlach.

President of Cricket West Indies, Dr. Kishore Shallow, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team, emphasizing their remarkable consistency and dedication. He stated, “The Guyana Harpy Eagles have demonstrated immense skills, tactical astuteness, and resilience throughout the tournament, showcasing the true spirit of West Indies cricket.”

In a gripping finale to the championship, the Harpy Eagles secured a decisive eight-wicket victory over the Combined Campuses and Colleges, propelling them to the top of the table with 103.8 points. Their path to victory was charted by key performances from Raymond Perez’s, an unbeaten 79 runs, and skipper Tevin Imlach’s crucial half-century.

The championship culminated in a gripping showdown between the Leeward Islands Hurricane and the Windward Islands Volcanoes, resulting in a hard-fought draw that ultimately secured Guyana’s reign as champions for the seventh time in nine years.

CWI Director Enoch Lewis presenting the $100,000 USD ​ runners-up cheque to Alick Athanze.

Dr. Shallow lauded the collective efforts of all participating teams, stating, “The West Indies Championship is the pinnacle of regional cricket and serves as a testament to the rich legacy and tradition of cricket in our region. Therefore, it was only fitting that Cricket West Indies further invested in this level of cricket by increasing the financial winnings to incentivize players further and build interest across the region”.

As the cricketing community reflects on the tournament’s outcomes, Cricket West Indies remains committed to fostering excellence and nurturing talent at all levels. Dr. Shallow expressed optimism for the future of West Indies cricket, affirming, “The dedication and passion exhibited by our teams reaffirm cricket’s enduring significance and relevance, which we are confident will positively produce more desirable and sustained success at the international level.”

The conclusion of the West Indies Championship saw the following standings:

Guyana Harpy Eagles – 103.8 Windward Islands Volcanoes – 98.2 Leeward Islands Hurricanes – 94.0 Barbados Pride – 92.8 TT Red Force – 92.0 West Indies Academy – 71.6 Jamaica Scorpions – 59.4 Combined Campuses and Colleges – 30.2

Cricket West Indies extends its heartfelt thanks to all stakeholders who contributed to the tremendous success of the West Indies Championship 2024.