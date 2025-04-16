Celebrating Intercol 2024 Success and Anticipating the Carifta Games



NNP PRESS STATEMENT



March 15th, 2024 ST. George’s, Grenada — Congratulations to all the schools, athletes, and teams that

participated in Intercol 2024. Your hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship have made this year’s games a resounding success. Congratulations to SAASS for their victory in the boy’s division and SDCSS for leading the girl’s division, showcasing the exceptional talent we have within our beautiful island. The participation and achievements of every school, including the remarkable performances from teams across the island, have brought our community together, demonstrating the strength and spirit of our nation.

The New National Party (NNP) has always recognized the importance of sports as a unifying force, a tool for personal development, and a pathway to health and wellness. Our investment in sports infrastructure,

including the state-of-the-art National Track and Field Stadium, stands as a testament to our commitment to nurturing young talent and providing the best facilities for our athletes to train, compete, and excel.

As we look forward to hosting the Carifta Games from March 30 to April 1, 2024, we are presented with a

prime opportunity to showcase the best of Grenada to the region and the world. This prestigious event will not only highlight our athletes’ prowess but also our capacity as a nation to host international sporting events, further putting Grenada on the global stage.

We commend the efforts of the organizers, sponsors, the Royal Grenada Police Force, coaches, parents, and all supporters who contributed to the success of the Intercol games. Your dedication and support create the foundation for our athletes’ achievements and inspire the next generation to reach for the stars.

To all the young athletes, let this be a moment of inspiration. The path you are on is not just about sports; it’s about building character, promoting wellness, and embracing teamwork. We call on the government to continue the investment in our youth and provide the necessary support to our athletes.

Congratulations once again to all the winners of Intercol 2024. Let’s carry this spirit forward and prepare to welcome the Caribbean and the world with open arms at the Carifta Games. Together, we will make it an unforgettable showcase of talent, hospitality, and the indomitable Grenadian spirit.

NNP PR TEAM