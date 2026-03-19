A Look at His Post‑Retirement Behavior, Public Accusations, and Longstanding Controversies

Former Grenada Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell—Grenada’s longest‑serving political leader—announced his retirement from active politics in 2025. Yet instead of stepping back, he has re‑emerged prominently on the New National Party (NNP) platform, launching a series of sharp political attacks against current Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell. His recent public statements have raised questions across Grenada: Why is Dr. Mitchell returning to the political spotlight, and what does this resurgence mean?

This article examines his recent behavior, the allegations he is repeating, and the long trail of controversies that continue to shadow his legacy.

1. A Retirement That Doesn’t Look Like Retirement

Since announcing his departure from frontline politics, Dr. Mitchell has appeared at multiple NNP events, delivering speeches filled with accusations against the current administration. He has labeled Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell:

“The worst Prime Minister ever”

“A danger to Grenada’s future”

“A conman” (a claim he has made repeatedly)

These attacks have surprised many observers, given that Dr. Mitchell had publicly stated he was stepping aside to allow a new generation of leadership within the NNP. Instead, his re‑entry onto the political stage suggests a continued desire to influence the party’s direction—and perhaps the national narrative.

2. Why the Aggression? Political Analysts Point to Several Factors

While motivations can only be inferred, several themes appear repeatedly in public commentary:

A. Protecting His Legacy

Dr. Mitchell’s 25 years in office were marked by both economic growth and persistent allegations of corruption. The new administration has emphasized transparency, audits, and accountability—moves that may cast renewed scrutiny on past decisions.

B. Internal Party Dynamics

The NNP is undergoing a generational shift. Dr. Mitchell’s reappearance may reflect internal tensions or a desire to maintain influence over party messaging.

C. Strategic Distraction

Some analysts believe the aggressive rhetoric is an attempt to shift public attention away from unresolved controversies associated with his tenure.

3. Major Controversies That Continue to Follow Dr. Mitchell

A. Dealings With Foreign Fraudsters

Multiple international reports and investigations have linked Dr. Mitchell to questionable relationships with foreign businessmen later convicted of fraud.

Eric Resteiner : Offshore Alert reported that Resteiner claimed to have bribed Dr. Mitchell in exchange for diplomatic appointments. A video was reportedly shown to U.S. agents. Dr. Mitchell denied wrongdoing, though he admitted receiving cash from Resteiner, claiming it was reimbursement for expenses.

: Offshore Alert reported that Resteiner claimed to have bribed Dr. Mitchell in exchange for diplomatic appointments. A video was reportedly shown to U.S. agents. Dr. Mitchell denied wrongdoing, though he admitted receiving cash from Resteiner, claiming it was reimbursement for expenses. E.J. Miller: Miller, another foreign investor later exposed as a fraudster, was also associated with Grenada during Mitchell’s administration. Critics argue that due diligence was lacking in these engagements.

These incidents contributed to a perception that Grenada’s diplomatic and investment processes were vulnerable to exploitation.

B. The Failed Call Center Project

During his time in office, Dr. Mitchell’s government provided public funds to a relative to establish a call center intended to create jobs. The project collapsed, the money was not repaid, and no accountability mechanism was enforced. This remains one of the most frequently cited examples of alleged nepotism under his leadership.

C. The Missing Bandeirante Aircraft

A government‑owned Bandeirante aircraft disappeared under circumstances that were never fully explained. The lack of transparency and the absence of a conclusive investigation fueled public suspicion and remains an unresolved chapter of his administration.

D. The St. Mark’s Shrimp and Chicken Project

One of the most notorious scandals of the Mitchell era involved the failed Shrimp and Chicken project in St. Mark’s.

Over $50 million from Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program was reportedly funneled into the project.

from Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program was reportedly funneled into the project. The foreign developer, Soren Dawody, never delivered on the promised facilities.

Millions were allegedly diverted to offshore accounts.

Dr. Mitchell denied wrongdoing, but critics argue that oversight was grossly inadequate.

This project is widely viewed as one of the largest financial failures in Grenadian history.

E. The Mt. Hartman Hotel Land Deal

Another major controversy involved the Mt. Hartman development project:

Government lands were transferred to a foreign developer for a hotel project.

The hotel was never built.

The government later had to buy back the same lands for over $38 million, resulting in a significant loss to taxpayers.

This deal is often cited as an example of poor negotiation and weak safeguards in public‑private partnerships during Mitchell’s tenure.

4. Defamation Case and Recent Legal Setbacks

Dr. Mitchell’s public statements have also led to legal consequences. In 2025, the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal upheld a ruling ordering him to pay $130,000 EC in damages to former minister Patrick Simmons for defamatory statements he made about the sale of government lands.

This ruling reinforced concerns about his pattern of making unsubstantiated public allegations.

5. So What Is Going On With Dr. Mitchell Now?

Dr. Mitchell’s recent behavior suggests a political figure struggling to navigate retirement while confronting a legacy under renewed scrutiny. His aggressive attacks on Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell appear to serve several purposes:

Reasserting relevance within the NNP

Rallying the party’s base

Deflecting attention from unresolved scandals

Attempting to shape public perception of the current government

But for many Grenadians, these attacks ring hollow when contrasted with the controversies that defined his own time in office.

Conclusion: A Legacy in Question

Dr. Keith Mitchell remains one of the most consequential—and polarizing—figures in Grenadian political history. His return to the political stage, despite announcing retirement, has reignited debate about his leadership, his decisions, and the long‑term impact of his administration.

As Grenada continues to pursue transparency, accountability, and sustainable development, the public will ultimately decide how Dr. Mitchell’s legacy is remembered: as a long‑serving leader who contributed to national growth, or as a political figure whose tenure was marred by scandal, mismanagement, and missed opportunities.

By TL Neckles