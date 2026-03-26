Nevis Premier is keynote speaker at DPM Congres

Nevis Premier Mark Brantley, who also is Leader of the Opposition in parliament in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, is visiting Grenada this weekend at the invitation of the Democratic People’s Movement (DPM).

DPM is holding its inaugural Congress on Sunday, March 22, at the Trade Centre, Morne Rouge, St George’s.

“We invited Mark to deliver the keynote address at the afternoon session of the Congress and he has kindly accepted our invitation,’’ said MP Peter David, interim leader of The Movement.

Brantley, a lawyer by profession, knows Grenada well — through family ties, friendship, and the shared bonds of the Caribbean community.

Premier Brantley is leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement, propelling the party to clean-sweep election victories in Nevis in 2020 and 2022.

He served as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation in the 2015 Timothy Harris-led St. Kitts and Nevis Unity Government, championing issues such as economic development and regional integration.

The theme of his address at the DPM’s Congress is, “The Caribbean Must Save Itself’’.

“His message will cut across local party lines and across regional boundaries, focusing on the existential threat to the sovereignty and independence of our Caribbean nations,’’ David said.

“We expect the delivery of a message that is relevant to all us and we invite every Grenadian to attend the public session of the Congress. Come in your green, your yellow, your blue, your red; whatever colour you wear, however you see yourself, come with us, so we can move forward together.’’

According to David, “it is we — meaning the we of Grenada — who can build this country. So we invite you, we invite all of you, to come to the Trade Centre’’.