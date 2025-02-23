The Compromised State of the Grenada Pharmaceutical Board: Concerns over New Graduate Exams

The Grenada pharmaceutical sector has recently come under scrutiny due to allegations of compromise within the Grenada Pharmaceutical Board. The concerns revolve around the implementation of new exams for pharmaceutical students graduating from TA Marryshow Community College. These exams, designed by an unqualified political appointee of the previous NNP government, are reportedly causing repeated failures among new graduates. Additionally, it is alleged that the exam does not align with the curriculum taught at the college, casting doubts on its legitimacy. This article aims to shed light on these issues and their potential implications.

Unqualified Appointee and Misaligned Exams

The appointment of an individual lacking proper qualifications to create and oversee crucial examinations for pharmaceutical students is a serious concern. The fact that the test was developed by a person holding only a certificate in pharmaceuticals raises questions regarding their competence and understanding of the subject matter. Given the highly specialized nature of the pharmaceutical field, exams must be administered by qualified professionals.

Furthermore, reports suggest that the exam is not tailored to reflect the knowledge and skills imparted at TA Marryshow Community College. Instead, it appears to be set at a much higher level, potentially leading to a disproportionate failure rate among graduates. This misalignment between the exam and the college’s curriculum undermines the credibility of the assessment process and raises doubts about the transparency of the decisions made by the Grenada Pharmaceutical Board. This exam was administered to two graduating classes from the college in which everyone failed.

Change from Internships to Exams

Until recently, pharmaceutical students graduating from TA Marryshow Community College had not been subjected to written exams. Instead, they were required to complete an internship at selected pharmacies, where satisfactory performance served as the key criterion for granting them employment. This system, in place for some time, appeared to effectively evaluate students’ practical abilities and knowledge in a real-world setting.

However, the sudden shift to exams, as implemented by the unqualified appointee, has disrupted this established practice. The lack of clarity behind this decision and the absence of a comprehensive explanation from the Grenada Pharmaceutical Board exacerbate concerns over the motive and intention behind this change. It is essential to address the potential risks associated with such alterations to the assessment process and ensure that the well-being of future pharmaceutical graduates is protected.

Questionable Requirements for Returning Professionals

Another issue that has surfaced is the demanding requirement imposed on returning professionals, such as the case of a woman with a PhD in pharmaceuticals from the UK. Despite her advanced qualifications, she was obliged to pursue an associate degree in Grenada before being granted permission to work. Such unnecessary hurdles appear to undermine the value and recognition of qualifications obtained from reputable institutions abroad. Opening channels for dialogue and reform concerning this issue is essential to facilitate the smooth integration of highly qualified professionals into the local pharmaceutical workforce.

Overall, the Grenada pharmaceutical board must urgently address the compromised state it currently finds itself in. By rectifying the issues with the exams and ensuring transparency and fairness in their processes, the board can restore public trust and guarantee the delivery of safe and effective pharmaceutical services within the country.