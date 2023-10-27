Memorial for the 19 US soldiers killed in Operation Fury

Today, October 25, 2023, marks the 40th anniversary of a significant event in the history of Grenada – the intervention of American and Caribbean troops in response to the tragic killing of Prime Minister Maurice Bishop and others on October 19, 1983. This military operation, known as “Operation Fury,” aimed to restore stability and freedom to the island nation. Today, we pay tribute to the 19 US soldiers, an unknown number of Grenadians, and Cubans who lost their lives during this operation.

The Dark Days of October 19, 1983:

On that fateful day in October 1983, Grenadians experienced a devastating loss as their beloved Prime Minister Maurice Bishop, along with several others, was tragically killed. This event plunged the nation into a state of uncertainty and fear. The leadership void left by Bishop’s death led to a power struggle within the People’s Revolutionary Government (PRG), which ultimately resulted in internal conflict and the threat of civil unrest.

The Intervention and Liberation:

In response to the growing instability and with the aim of protecting the lives of American citizens on the island, a coalition of forces, primarily composed of American and Caribbean troops, intervened in Grenada on October 25, 1983. Operation Fury was launched to restore order and ensure the safety and well-being of the Grenadian people.

As the sun rose that day, Grenadians awoke to the sounds of helicopters and the urgent calls on the radio, summoning members of the People’s Revolutionary Army and Militia to report to their camps. The curfew, which had kept the nation under strict lockdown for days, was lifted, and hope began to flicker amidst the darkness.

Remembering Those Who Sacrificed:

Operation Fury was not without its cost. Throughout the operation, an unknown amount including 19 United States Soldiers and several Grenadians and Cubans paid the ultimate sacrifice. These brave men and women selflessly gave their lives in the pursuit of peace, stability, and the liberation of Grenada.

Their names may have faded from the headlines, but their sacrifice and dedication should never be forgotten. They left behind grieving families, friends, and communities who honor their memory and recognize the importance of their contributions.

A Legacy of Freedom and Rebuilding:

The intervention in Grenada served as a turning point in the nation’s history. It paved the way for the restoration of democracy and the rebuilding of institutions that would ultimately lead to a brighter future. The events of October 25, 1983, remind us of the resilience and determination of the Grenadian people in the face of adversity.

In conclusion, as we commemorate the 40th anniversary of the American and Caribbean troops’ intervention in Grenada, we pay tribute to the lives lost during Operation Fury. Their sacrifice played a vital role in restoring stability and freedom to the Grenadian people. Let us remember the bravery and heroism of the 19 US soldiers, Grenadians, and Cubans who gave their lives, and let their memory serve as a reminder of the importance of preserving peace and protecting the values of democracy.