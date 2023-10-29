JetBlue Flight 662 from Barbados incident at JFK

JetBlue flight from Barbados at JFK gate

JetBlue flight 662 from Barbados experienced a tilting motion upon landing at JFK Airport in New York. According to JetBlue officials, the aircraft’s nose pointed skyward due to a shift in weight on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Social media videos captured the moment when Flight 662 from Bridgetown reached the passenger gate and tilted backward at approximately a 30-degree angle. In a statement on Monday, JetBlue stated that the plane tilted back during deplaning as a result of a weight and balance adjustment. It is not clear when the weight shift happened and what was the reason.

Fortunately, no passenger injuries were reported, and the aircraft has been taken out of service for inspection. It is expected that the FAA will carry out an investigation into the incident.