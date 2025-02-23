Grenada National Heroes Day, observed on October 19th, has long been a day of both commemoration and controversy. The intention is to honor Maurice Bishop and his People’s Revolutionary Government (PRG) and the People’s Revolutionary Army (PRA) to recognize their contributions to Grenada’s history. Many argue that this selective celebration overlooks the achievements and sacrifices of other notable figures. Critics contend that the exclusion of individuals like Theophilus Albert Marryshow, Eric Gairy, and others is a disservice to the nation’s diverse heritage and undermines the true essence of heroism. Moreover, the dark chapters of the revolutionary era, marked by violence, torture, and loss of innocent lives, add further complexity to this contentious issue. A true National Heroes Day cannot be celebrated on October 19th. In this article, we delve into the contrasting perspectives surrounding Grenada National Heroes Day and the implications it holds for Grenada’s history and future.

Honoring the Revolutionary Government and Army:

Grenada National Heroes Day was established to honor the contributions of the People’s Revolutionary Government (PRG) and the Army (PRA) who played a significant role in reshaping the nation’s history during the late 1979 and 1983. This period witnessed a radical transformation of Grenada’s political landscape, and the revolutionaries sought to address socioeconomic disparities, promote social justice, and assert Grenada’s independence. However, in attempting such there was a blatant violation of the people’s rights, many Grenadians were tortured, jailed, and killed at the hands of the PRG and PRA.

Supporters argue that celebrating the PRG and PRA is essential to acknowledging their efforts in challenging colonialism and advocating for the rights of the marginalized. They argue that this recognition is crucial for fostering national unity and pride, as it highlights a defining chapter in Grenada’s struggle for liberation. The remnants of the failed revolution in Grenada and the USA have gotten the ears of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell in granting their long wishes.

Neglected Heroes and Alternative Perspectives:

While the intentions behind Grenada National Heroes Day may be noble, critics argue that the celebration falls short by omitting other notable individuals who have made significant contributions to Grenada’s development. Figures like Theophilus Albert Marryshow, a renowned politician and advocate for West Indian unity, and Eric Gairy, the first Prime Minister of Grenada and Father of Independence, Jennifer Hosten, Miss World 1970 are among those often mentioned. A National Heroes Day on October 19th will be overshadowed by celebrations marking Maurice Bishop’s death and the Revolution’s destruction. To have a true National Heroes Day another day should be chosen.

These voices emphasize the need for a more inclusive approach to heroism, one that recognizes the multifaceted contributions of individuals from various fields such as politics, arts, education, and social activism. They argue that by solely focusing on the revolutionary government and army, Grenada risks erasing the invaluable contributions of others and distorts the nation’s historical narrative.

The Dark Side of the Revolution:

Another crucial aspect that cannot be ignored when discussing Grenada National Heroes Day is the violent and tumultuous period associated with the revolutionary government and army. The years between 1979 and 1983 witnessed internal conflicts, human rights violations, and the tragic loss of innocent lives. The allegations of torture and killings during this time cast a shadow over the legacy of the revolution and raised questions about the appropriateness of solely honoring its leaders. Sadly, those who supported and carried out the atrocities of October 19, 1983, are the ones who are influencing the Prime Minister.

For those who oppose the celebration, this dark chapter in Grenada’s history should not be overlooked or glorified. They argue that commemorating the revolutionaries without acknowledging the suffering of innocent Grenadians undermines the principles of justice and reconciliation that are essential for a united and progressive future.

In conclusion, Grenada National Heroes Day on October 19th is a day that stirs conflicting emotions within the Grenadian community. While it seeks to honor the revolutionary government and army, the exclusion of other notable figures, coupled with the dark chapters of violence and human rights abuses, has sparked valid concerns about the accuracy and inclusivity of the celebration.

To forge a path forward, Grenada needs to engage in open dialogue and reflection about its history and the heroes it chooses to honor. By acknowledging a broader spectrum of individuals who have contributed to Grenada’s development, while also addressing the painful truths of the past, the nation can strive for a more comprehensive and inclusive understanding of heroism that unites its people and shapes a brighter future for all.

Looking back to forty years we can appreciate the American intervention on October 25, 1983. A day when hope was revived for Grenadians who were under an indefinite all-day and all-night curfew. After learning of the death of Maurice Bishop Grenadians had no idea of what would happen next. However, the sound of helicopter gunships on the morning of October brought back hope to our people.