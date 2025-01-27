WIPA Expresses Gratitude to CWI Director of Cricket, James ‘Jimmy’ Adams

May 31, 2023: KINGSTON, JAMAICA – The West Indies Players’ Association’s (WIPA) executive, management and staff expresses gratitude to Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) Director of Cricket, James Clive ‘Jimmy’ Adams OD, whose contract expires in June 2023.

Former West Indies captain Adams, served as WIPA Secretary for four (4) years, the Federation of

International Cricketers’ Association’s (FICA) President for over eight (8) years, and as CWI’s

Director of Cricket for the last six (6) and a half years.

Wavell Hinds, WIPA President and CEO, said, “WIPA thanks Jimmy Adams for his continued and

valued service to West Indies cricket, particularly for his contribution as Director of Cricket. We

wish Jimmy all the best in his future endeavors, may he have continued success.