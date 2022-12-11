WIPA Expresses Condolences at Passing of David Murray

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) expresses condolences to the

family, friends and colleagues of former West Indies player, David Murray.

David Anthony Murray, born May 1950 in Barbados, was a wicketkeeper/batsman who played 19

Tests and 10 ODIs for the West Indies between 1973 and 1982. He is son of West Indies batsman Sir

Everton Weekes, and father of Ricardo Hoyte, who also played cricket for Barbados. Murray scored

three Test half-centuries for the West Indies, his highest score being 84, and was a talented

wicketkeeper.

WIPA President and CEO, Wavell Hinds said at his passing, “An excellent wicketkeeper, a great

human being, a giant of a man; David Murray will surely be missed. On behalf of the membership

and the executive, I wish to convey our sincere condolences to our dear brother Ricky Hoyte,

Murray’s family and friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity. May his soul rest in peace and light

perpetually shine upon him.”

David died at the age of 72