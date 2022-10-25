WIPA Expresses Condolences at Passing of Bruce Pairaudeau

October 13, 2022

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) expresses condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of former West Indies player Bruce Pairaudeau.

Pairaudeau, born in British Guiana, now Guyana, in 1931, played 13 tests for the West Indies before moving to New Zealand and playing cricket there. Pairaudeau played alongside the likes of Frank Worrell, Everton Weekes and Alf Valentine.

WIPA President and CEO, Wavell Hinds expressed, “Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Bruce Pairaudeau, may his soul rest in peace.” Pairaudeau died at the age of 91