KINGSTON, JAMAICA – The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) extends a hearty

congratulations to Veerasammy Permaul on the becoming the leading wicket-taker in West Indies

First-Class cricket in the Caribbean.

The 33-year-old Guyanese left-arm spinner took 3-36 against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to

get to 512 wickets on Thursday, surpassing Jamaica’s Nikita Miller who previously held the record

with 511 wickets.

“Congratulations to Veerasammy Permaul on this milestone”, said WIPA President and CEO, Wavell

Hinds. “This is a fantastic achievement for a young man who loves what he does. His body of work

is a living example of consistency, application and commitment. I wish Veerasammy continued

success.”