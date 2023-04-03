KINGSTON, JAMAICA – The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) extends a hearty
congratulations to Veerasammy Permaul on the becoming the leading wicket-taker in West Indies
First-Class cricket in the Caribbean.
The 33-year-old Guyanese left-arm spinner took 3-36 against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to
get to 512 wickets on Thursday, surpassing Jamaica’s Nikita Miller who previously held the record
with 511 wickets.
“Congratulations to Veerasammy Permaul on this milestone”, said WIPA President and CEO, Wavell
Hinds. “This is a fantastic achievement for a young man who loves what he does. His body of work
is a living example of consistency, application and commitment. I wish Veerasammy continued
success.”
