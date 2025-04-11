Winter Wanderlust: Delta Introduces St. Vincent and Grenada, Expands Leisure Travel in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America

Delta Air Lines is gearing up for winter travel with its largest-ever schedule to Latin America and the Caribbean, featuring two new nonstop routes from Atlanta: St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD) and Grenada (GND).

This expanded service will provide Delta customers access to over 52 nonstop destinations across the region, encouraging travel to both new and popular vacation spots. As travelers look for warm getaways under the Latin sun, Delta is ready to deliver options that cater to those desires.

“We are excited to add two new destinations in the Eastern Caribbean, broadening our reach in the region and offering even more seats to Latin America and the Caribbean this winter,” stated Paul Baldoni, Senior Vice President of Network Planning at Delta. “Travelers throughout the U.S. will also enjoy increased flights to key destinations from our hubs in the Midwest and Northeast, along with new direct routes from major cities like Austin, Nashville, and Raleigh-Durham.”

The service to Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport begins on December 20, 2025 originating from Atlanta at 9:40 AM and arrives in Grenada at 3:15 PM. The return flight leaves Grenada at 4:30 PM and arrives in Atlanta at 8:50 PM.