Windwards Volcanoes Named Andre Fletcher Captain for CG United Super 50 Cup

The following players have been selected to represent the Windwards Volcanoes in the CG United Super 50 Cup scheduled for Trinidad & Tobago and Antigua from October 30th – November 19th, 2022.

1. Andre Fletcher (Captain)

2. Alick Athanaze (Vice-Captain)

3. Johann Jeremiah

4. Kavem Hodge

5. Sunil Ambris

6. Justin Greaves

7. Keron Cottoy

8. Tevyn Walcott (Wicket-keeper)

9. Ryan John

10. Shermon Lewis

11. Preston Mc Sween

12. Larry Edward

13. Kenneth Dember

14. Darel Cyrus

15. Johnson Charles

16. Obed Mc Coy

Team Management Unit

• Shirley Clarke – Head Coach

• John Eugene – Assistant Coach

• Liam Sebastien – Team Manager

• Shian Ollivierre – Physiotherapist

Notes

 The squad includes two newcomers to List A cricket in leg spinner Darel Cyrus and opening batsman Johann Jeremiah.

 There is a new leadership group with Andre Fletcher at the helm assisted by Vice-Captain Alick Athanaze.

 Johnson Charles and Obed Mc Coy were added to the squad following the West Indies team’s exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

 The squad assembled in Trinidad on October 23 and will play warm up matches against a Trinidad & Tobago select team on October 25th and 27th.

 The Windwards Volcanoes will play Guyana Harpy Eagles on October 31st at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad & Tobago.