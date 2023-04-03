West Indies Women Emerging Players Squad announced for High-Performance camp at CCG

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) named 15 players for a West Indies Women’s Emerging Player High-Performance camp which will be held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) from today, Thursday 16 March to Thursday, 30 March. The squad includes several players with international experience and they will work under the guidance of Steve Liburd, Head Coach of the West Indies Women’s Rising Stars Under 19s programme.

Among the players selected are teenagers Djenaba Joseph, Trishan Holder and Zaida James, who were part of the West Indies Rising Stars Under 19 team at the recent ICC U19 T20 World Cup and were also selected in the West Indies Senior team at the ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa. Other players with international experience who will be participating are allrounders Jannilea Glasgow, Kaysia Shultz, Sheneta Grimmond, Qiana Joseph and Shabika Gajnabi, while other members of the Rising Stars Under 19 team have been selected.

This High-Performance camp continues CWI’s increased investment into the women’s game and forms part of the overall High-Performance Pathway. CWI’s strategic plan has committed resources into developing the women’s cricket at every level. This High-Performance Camp at CCG plays a vital role in the strategy to develop the talent pool and produce the next generation of West Indies Women’s players.

Graeme West, CWI’s High-Performance Manager said: “This camp is geared towards players aged 25 and under as part of developing the pool of talent across the region. The camp will offer activities and support across technical, tactical, physical, mental and personal development areas with individualized programmes following each players involvement in the Senior and Under 19 sides in the last six months.

“We are looking to increase our investment in our most talented young female players and the introduction of an Academy programme later in the year will provide a further 15 players with full-time support, training and competitive opportunities as they make their way through the CWI High-Performance Pathway,” West said.

“The camp represents an opportunity to prepare some of the players that will be strong contenders for Academy places while sharpening the skills of several players that have already performed on the international stage at the senior level. These players will benefit from a fortnight of intensive work leading into a busy summer schedule with Regional Tournaments and International Series planned.”

West added: “We also have Cherry-Ann Fraser and Mandy Mangru who will come in for rehab from injuries that have held up their progress, so we hope to help them along their way with the intention that they will be fit for the Senior Women’s Regional tournaments in May.”

FULL SQUAD

Earnisha Fontaine

Shabika Gajnabi

Jannilea Glasgow

Sheneta Grimmond

Trishan Holder

Zaida James

Djenba Joseph

Qiana Joseph

Ashmini Munisar

Abini St Jean

Shalini Samaroo

Shunelle Sawh

Kaysia Schultz

Steffie Soogrim

Kate Wilmott

NOTE: Cherry-Ann Fraser and Mandy Mangru will be attending as part of their rehabilitation work from injury.