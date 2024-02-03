West Indies triumph! Against Mighty Aussies

Cricket West Indies congratulates its test team after securing a historic victory against Australia, marking the first since 1997. This remarkable achievement signals the relevance of West Indies cricket on the global test stage and underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence.

Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies, remarked “This victory is a testament to the indomitable spirit of West Indies cricket. It demonstrates our ability to rise above adversity and justly be among the world’s cricketing elite. “

President Shallow continued, “Captain Kraigg Brathwaite’s exemplary leadership has been instrumental in guiding our team through challenges and victories alike. His resilience, determination, and unwavering dedication to the cause have inspired this young team and every member of our cricketing fraternity.”

Shamar Joseph was named Man of the Match and Man of the Series for his shattering wicket takings at the Gabba.

President Shallow stated, “The stellar performance of debutant Shamar Joseph is a shining example of the talent and potential within our ranks. His remarkable contribution underscores the depth of talent in West Indies cricket and bodes well for the future of our sport.”

As the Caribbean celebrates this historic accomplishment, Cricket West Indies extends its gratitude to its players, coaching staff, and support personnel for their tremendous efforts and hard work. In addition, heartfelt appreciation is offered to the loyal fans, stakeholders, and partners whose unwavering support continues to fuel West Indies cricket.

Cricket West Indies remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing talent, fostering inclusivity, and upholding the rich legacy of West Indies cricket. Together, we embark on a new chapter filled with promise, excitement, and endless possibilities.