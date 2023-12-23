West Indies Test Squad named for Tour of Australia

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel today announced the 15-member squad to travel to Australia to play a two-Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) from 17 to 29 January 2024.

The West Indies will again be led by Captain Kraigg Brathwaite, with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph named as the new Vice Captain. The squad will arrive in Australia on 30 December and will hold a preparation camp from 2 – 9 January in Adelaide, followed by a Four (4) Day First Class warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI at the Karen Rolton Oval (KRO) in Adelaide from 10 – 13 January.

The selectors have named several uncapped players in the squad. These are: batter Zachary McCaskie, wicket-keeper Tevin Imlach; allrounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge and Kevin Sinclair, as well as fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph.

Speaking about the make-up of the squad, CWI Lead Selector, The Most Honourable Dr. Desmond Haynes said: “The squad has been affected by the unavailability of some key players. However, we have had a very strong red-ball program being run over the past year, which has unearthed significant talent throughout the region. The selected players have passed each test given to them and must now be given the opportunity to showcase their skills in the test arena. Australia away is always a challenge, but we are confident in our team.”

The two teams will again compete for the Frank Worrell Trophy – named in honor of the legendary West Indies allrounder and captain. The first Test will be a red ball fixture at the Adelaide Oval from 17 to 21 January, and the second, a pink ball Day/Night contest at the Gabba in Brisbane from 25 to 29 January.

This is West Indies second Test Series out of a total of six to play in the new 2023-2025 ICC WTC cycle. The Test Series against Australia will be the first of three away series that West Indies will play in the WTC. West Indies drew one Test match and lost one against India in August. The current ICC WTC standings can be found here: https://www.worldtestchampionship.com/standings

Following the Test Series, West Indies will face Australia in three One-Day International and three T20 Internationals, and these squads will be announced at a later date.

FULL SQUAD

1. Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)

2. Alzarri Joseph (Vice-Captain)

3. Tagenarine Chanderpaul

4. Kirk McKenzie

5. Alick Athanaze

6. Kavem Hodge

7. Justin Greaves

8. Joshua DaSilva

9. Akeem Jordan

10. Gudakesh Motie

11. Kemar Roach

12. Kevin Sinclair

13. Tevin Imlach

14. Shamar Joseph

15. Zachary McCaskie

NOTES: Jayden Seales is unavailable for selection due to a shoulder injury. Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers are unavailable as they have expressed a preference to explore T20 Franchise opportunities in January.

Match Schedule (start times in brackets)

17-21 January: 1st Test at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

(Start Time: 15-20 January 7:30pm Eastern Caribbean/6:30pm Jamaica)

25-29 January: 2nd Test at the Gabba, Brisbane

(Start Time: 12 midnight Eastern Caribbean (24-28 January 11pm Jamaica)