West Indies Academy to face Ireland Academy in Antigua from 17 November to 5 December 

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the match schedule and venues for the West Indies Academy home series against Ireland Academy. The series will feature three 50-Over matches and two four-day matches in Antigua from 17 November to 5 December.

The first 50-Over match will be at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) on Friday 17 November followed by the second match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) on Sunday 19 November. The third limited over match will be back at SVRS on Tuesday 21 November. Both four-day matches will be played at CCG – the first starting on Sunday 25 November and the second start on Sunday 2 December.

Graeme West, CWI’s High-Performance Manager, outlined the idea behind the series and the structure. He noted that CWI continues to prioritize the development of players with the aim to prepare them to play at the highest level.

He said: “We are delighted to host Ireland Academy in Antigua for what will be a highly competitive multi-format series. This series is critical in the players ongoing development and education and we are pleased that it will involve both red and white ball matches. 2023 has provided the players with some great exposure through the Headley-Weekes Series, the CG United Super50 Cup and the Republic Bank CPL, so this will be a fitting conclusion to the calendar year and provide the squad with clear aims and objectives going into 2024.”

West added: “These five matches are not being played in isolation, but form part of CWI’s overall high-performance strategy. We want to provide the squad with competitive environments and high-performance platforms that facilitate growth and prepare the players to excel in a West Indies shirt.”

MATCH SCHEDULE

17 November: 1st 50-Over match at SVRS

19 November: 2nd 50-Over match at CCG

21 November: 3rd 50-Over match at SVRS

25-28 November: 1st 4-Day match at CCG

2-5 December: 2nd 4-Day match at CCG