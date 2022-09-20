Tropical Storm Fiona causes rescheduling of West Indies versus New Zealand CG United ODI Series

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have agreed to commence the CG United ODI Series between the West Indies Women and New Zealand Women on Monday 19 September.

The full eight-match white ball Series has been rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Fiona passing across Antigua and the Leeward Islands on Friday 16 September and continuing bad weather conditions anticipated over the rest of the weekend.

The three-match CG United ODI series will now be played on 19, 22 and 24 September, with the five-match T20 International (T20I) Series starting on 28 September including two pairs of back-to-back T20Is. The 2nd and 4th T20I matches will now start at 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/9:00am Jamaica time giving both teams adequate recovery time between matches.

CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to reach an agreement with NZ Cricket with no loss of games resulting. Hopefully the inclement weather doesn’t linger, and we can get the show started bright and early on Monday.”

Fans can now purchase tickets for any of the matches at tickets.windiestickets.com , the official Windies Tickets service presented by Mastercard. For all matches, adults can purchase general admission tickets online at US$5.00, with free admission for children under the age of 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors benefit from half price tickets. The stadium ticket office will open on the day of the rescheduled 1st CG United ODI with printed tickets available for EC$15.00/US$5.00.

All eight matches will be streamed live in the Caribbean on ESPN Caribbean’s “ESPN Play” app, and will be available around the world with some of CWI’s broadcast partners and on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Live ball-by-ball scoring will also be available on the ​ www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.

FULL SQUAD

1. ​ ​ ​ Hayley Matthews (cpt)

2. ​ ​ ​ Aaliyah Alleyne

3. ​ ​ ​ Shemaine Campbelle

4. ​ ​ ​ Shamilia Connell

5. ​ ​ ​ Afy Fletcher

6. ​ ​ ​ Cherry Ann Fraser

7. ​ ​ ​ Shabika Gajnabi

8. ​ ​ ​ Jannillea Glasgow

9. ​ ​ ​ Sheneta Grimmond

10. ​ Chinelle Henry

11. ​ Kyshona Knight

12. ​ Natasha McLean

13. ​ Chedean Nation

14. ​ Karishma Ramharack

15. ​ Shakera Selman

16. ​ Stafanie Taylor

17. ​ Rashada Williams

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

All matches will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

​ CG United ODI Series

Monday 19 September: 1 st CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time Thursday 22 September: 2 nd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time Sunday 25 September: 3rd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

​ ​ ​ T20I Series