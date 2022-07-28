Three Caribbean Athletes in 400m Final

Grenada’s Ace 400m Runner Kirani James

Grenada’s ace 400m runner Kirani James placed first in his semi final in Eugene Oregon. Two other Caribbean athletes have advanced to the final.

Kirani James of Grenada In the semi-finals on Wednesday won Heat 2 with a time of 44.74s. He enters the finals with the fourth fastest time overall.

From Heat 1, Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor placed third, running a season-best of 44.97s to qualify. He enters the finals with the slowest time.

And Jonathan Jones of Barbados finished in third place in Heat 3 in a time of 44.78s to advance.

The finals take place on Friday, July 22, 2022.