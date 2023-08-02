The Pearls/Simon Bridge Construction

The following release was given from the Ministry in December 2019 and work was scheduled to be completed by March 20, 2020.

“The general public is advised that the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation awarded the contract to rehabilitate Pearls Bridge on 3 December 2019.

The bridge is officially listed as Simon Acro Panel Bridge. The materials to commence work was received on 28 February 2020. The duration of the work is planned for 2 weeks. The ministry is working towards opening the bridge on or before 20 March 2020.

For further information, please contact Tardi Alexis, Civil Engineer and/or Merina Jessamy, Permanent Secretary for Infrastructure Development and Implementation.” GIS

Isn’t this the same bridge that the parliamentary representative for St. Andrews North East was asking the new NDC government to repair shortly after the general election? The NDC owes and explanation to Grenadians on what happened to that contract? Was the work done or not and if it was done why in less than two years it is completely destroyed.

As seen in photo above the bridge is under reconstruction and should be available soon to the people of the community.