The Erosion of Grenada’s Parliamentary System Under Keith Mitchell’s New National Party: A 25-Year Reflection

For over two decades, the New National Party (NNP) led by Keith Mitchell has played a crucial role in shaping Grenada’s political landscape. However, this period has also been marked by significant erosion of the parliamentary system, raising questions about governance, accountability, and the very nature of political representation in the nation.

The NNP, under Keith Mitchell, achieved a remarkable feat by securing a 15-0 majority in Parliament on three separate occasions. This dominance allowed them to consolidate power, often at the expense of democratic values and parliamentary procedures. With little to no effective opposition, the landscape fostered an environment where parliamentary rules were frequently ignored. The Speaker of the House, in disregard of established protocols, contributed to this erosion, leading to concerns about the integrity and functionality of Grenada’s parliamentary democracy.

One of the most striking outcomes of this political climate is the blurred line between government and political party. Young Grenadians today often struggle to distinguish the two, a troubling indication of how entrenched party loyalty has become. A poignant example of this intertwining was illustrated through the case of Sheldon Scott, who transitioned from government service to working for the ruling NNP. Rather than a proper resignation, this move was treated as a transfer, remarkably allowing Mr. Scott to retain his government-issued cell phone. The former Prime Minister’s assurance that Scott would repay the government remains unfulfilled, sparking outrage and raising further questions about the accountability of the party.

Now, as Keith Mitchell finds himself in the opposition, he has begun to speak of parliamentary rules and conduct, a stance that seems contradictory given his previous disregard for these very principles. Notably, he once converted the office space of the Leader of the Opposition into a storeroom, symbolizing a lack of respect for the opposition’s role. This negligence has had lasting repercussions; young parliamentarians under his leadership have learned little about their responsibilities, resulting in glaring missteps following the NNP’s electoral defeat.

Recent comments from NNP members reflect a concerning trend in political understanding. For instance, Kate Lewis stated that any government initiative in her constituency must come through her, indicating a misunderstanding of cooperative governance. Similarly, Emmalin Pierre, the current Leader of the Opposition, claimed that public workers salary payments should commence biweekly, even before Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell was sworn in, demonstrating a lack of clarity on procedural norms and responsibilities.

The erosion of Grenada’s parliamentary system under the NNP has profound implications for the future. The long-standing dominance of a single party has weakened institutional checks and balances, diminished the role of opposition, and fostered an environment where accountability is compromised. As Grenadians reflect on the last twenty-five years, it is crucial to consider the importance of reinvigorating democratic principles, restoring respect for parliamentary processes, and cultivating a political culture where young leaders can thrive on accountability and ethical governance.

Going forward, it is imperative for Grenada to revisit its parliamentary norms, ensuring that future leaders prioritize the integrity of its political system, thereby fostering a vibrant democracy that truly represents the interests of all Grenadians.