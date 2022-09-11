Statement On The Passing Of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Head Of State Of Grenada

September 8, 2022 – It is with heavy hearts that the Government and people of Grenada received news on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Head of State of Grenada.

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dickon Mitchell, expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to His Majesty The King, The Queen Consort and all Members of the Royal Family on behalf of the Government and people of Grenada.

“I am sincerely saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. As Head of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty’s steady leadership helped to unite people and countries from around the globe in common cause, and for this, Queen Elizabeth II will always be remembered. We mourn her passing and will continue to honour her legacy.”

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne on February 6, 1952. At the time of her passing, Her Majesty was the longest ruling Monarch in British history. As a mark of respect, flags throughout the State will be flown at half-mast until the date of Her Majesty’s funeral.