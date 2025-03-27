Statement from Opposition Leader

The Political Leader and members of the New National Party extends deepest condolences to the Catholic Community, relatives and friends of the late Sister Gabriel Mason, widely respected as an extraordinary Secondary School Principals.

As an author, a wordsmith, a mentor, a loyal friend, a motivator, a dedicated religious sister she was held in the highest esteem and considered a national hero.

Sr. Gabriel was passionate about life and nature and her exemplary qualities flowed naturally to all with whom she interacted whether in formal or informal settings.

May she rest in perfect peace and may her family, both secular and religious , as well as her friends and associates be comforted.

New National Party