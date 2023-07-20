Prime Minister pays visit to Consulate office in Toronto

Prime Minister, Honourable Dickon Mitchell and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Economic Development, Hon. Joseph Andall paid a visit the Office of the Consulate of Grenada in Toronto, Canada yesterday.

The delegation had the privilege of meeting with Ms. Dawne Francois, Honorary Consul, Consulate General of Grenada; and the dedicated staff of the Consulate.

A warm invitation is extended to all Grenadians in the Diaspora to attend the Town Hall Meeting on Sunday, July 2 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Banquet Hall, located at 231 Milner Ave, Scarborough, Ontario M1S 5E3.