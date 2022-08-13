Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell Statement on the Anderson Peters incident

Anderson Peters World Javelin Gold Medalist

Fellow Citizens,

Like so many of you, I, too, viewed the video of the altercation that involved our national sporting icon and international champion, Anderson Peters, and I am alarmed and troubled by what was shown.

The facts are still unknown but the persons involved are currently assisting the police with the investigation, which we expect will be swift.

As a Government, we unequivocally condemn violence of any kind and call on all citizens and visitors to maintain a posture of respect to differing perspectives and to opt for rational debate over extreme behaviour.

I wish Anderson, and all other persons injured during the altercation, a speedy recovery from the injuries sustained.

May God grant us healing as a nation.