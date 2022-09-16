Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell Out of State for High-Level Meetings in Jamaica and the USA

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell will deliver the Feature Address on the occasion of the PNP’s 84th Anniversary on Thursday, September 15, in Kingston, Jamaica. The Prime Minister will then travel on to New York on Friday, September 16, where he will begin a series of engagements as part of the UNGA 77, that include meetings with world leaders to discuss global issues with implications for Grenada and the small island states of the Caribbean.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied in New York by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development, Hon. Joseph Andall, and a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Notable engagements include Hon. Dickon Mitchell’s participation as a keynote speaker at the United Nations Foundation’s Unlock the Future of Learning event to be held on September 19 at the Ford Foundation in New York. The audience will include leaders, education champions, young changemakers and activists from around the world.

The Prime Minister is also expected to address the high-level General Debate on Saturday, September 24. Any changes in the schedule will be communicated via the Government Information Service.

The delegation is scheduled to return on September 25, 2022.

Hon. Dennis Cornwall, Minister for Infrastructure & Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation, has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Prime Minister Mitchell.