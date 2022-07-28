Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell Congratulates Grenadian Athletes at the World Championship

Anderson Peters: Gold in Javelin Throw!

Kirani James: Silver in 400 metre!

Lindon Victor: Finished among the top 5 in the Decathlon!

Every citizen of Petite Martinique, Carriacou and Grenada, ought to be definitely proud of the performances of these three outstanding athletes, at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon.

My heartfelt congratulations are extended to each of you on these your most recent achievements.

I am pleased to see each of you accomplishing great things as athletes and as sports ambassadors. Moreover, by being sources of inspiration, as you function as role models of the value and results of hard-work and discipline, to the young men and women of our nation.

Your achievements are testimony that they too can do it.