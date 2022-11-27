PRESS RELEASE BY LEADER OF HIS MAJESTY’S OPPOSITION, DR. THE RT. HONOURABLE KEITH C. MITCHELL.

Monday 21st November 2022: As Former Prime Minister and the Leader of His Majesty’s Opposition I have noted with serious concern last week’s industrial action on the St. George’s Port and the economic fallout of the said action. As such I call on the present NDC Administration to find tangible solutions to the economic issues faced by many in the business sector due to this action.

Indeed I, together with other members of my team, have been inundated with calls and messages from traffickers and other business sector people about the significant losses they have suffered in the past week due this port strike.

Inter-Island traffickers who provide a very important component of economic activity in our country have suffered immensely and continue to suffer with the loss of goods both coming into and going out of Grenada costing thousands of dollars in individual cases. This is at a time when the cost of living throughout the state has skyrocketed within the last few months.

I therefore call on the NDC Administration to show concern and engage with the traffickers in particular, with a view, to at the very least, providing grant funding to them to enable them to cope throughout this trying period.

Dr. the Rt. Hon. Keith C. Mitchell

Opposition Leader/ Former Prime Minister