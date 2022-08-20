PM Mitchell To Attend Agri-Investment Forum in Trinidad and Tobago

St. George’s, Grenada. August 19, 2022 – Prime Minister, the Honourable Dickon Mitchell will travel to Trinidad and Tobago today to participate in the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, following a successful Heads of Government Meeting in the Bahamas.

Prime Minister Mitchell will be joined by the Honourable Adrian Thomas, Minister of State with responsibility for Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries & Co-operatives; Garvyn Pierre, Agriculture

Representative; and Lauren St. Louis, Senior Extension Officer, Ministry of Agriculture.

The Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, which is being held under the theme “Transforming

Agriculture through Innovation and Investment,” seeks to revolutionise the agricultural sector in the region through strengthened linkages and the use of technology to modernise current agricultural practices, increase efficiency, and improve safety.

Prime Minister Mitchell is scheduled to return on August 20, 2022. The rest of the delegation

will return on August 21, 2022. Minister for Infrastructure & Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation, the Honourable Dennis Cornwall, will continue in his role as Acting Prime

Minister in the absence of the Prime Minister.

