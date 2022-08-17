PM Hon. Dickon Mitchell Congratulates Newly Elected Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis

St. George: August 7, 2022: On behalf of the Government and people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Terrance Drewand the Saint Kitts and Nevis Labour Party on their election victory.

The people of Saint Kitts and Nevis have spoken and, as in my own country, they have

elected new leadership and a new path for their future.

I commend the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis for turning out peacefully to exercise their

constitutional rights to vote, and I congratulate all political forces on the civility and

integrity of the electoral process.

I look forward to working with you, Dr. Drew, and our fellow Caribbean leaders, to address

the immense challenges that confront us as small island states. Together, I have no doubt

that we can move our region forward.