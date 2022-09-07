PM Dickon Mitchell Visits Secondary Schools

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell with Students

In celebration of the start of the new school year, Prime Minister the Hon. Dickon Mitchell paid a visit to two schools in his constituency of St. David this morning: Westerhall Secondary School and St. David’s Catholic Secondary School.

The Honourable Prime Minister shared motivational messages with teachers and students as they embark on the new term, encouraging all to “hold on to their dreams.”

Primary schools in St. David also welcomed visits from Senator the Hon. Adrian Thomas. Senator Thomas met with students and teachers at the Corinth Government School, St. David’s R.C. School, and St. Joseph’s R.C. School.

During the visits, specially identified students were presented with care packages that contained school supplies.