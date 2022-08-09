PM Dickon Mitchell Carnival Message

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell

Greetings to all in this the Season of Carnival — Spicemas.

My fellow citizens and residents of Petite Martinique, Carriacou and Grenada, our diaspora community, and all visitors, we welcome you.

It has been two long years since we, as a people, have been able to enjoy the festivities of the Carnival season. As a Carnival enthusiast myself, I understand the anticipation — the thrill of the shows, calypso and steelpan competitions, concerts and gatherings of all sorts, which present opportunities for reunions, fun and industry. The artistry of our street theatre also holds a special appeal, from the dancing and masquerading of our Jab Jab, Shortknee, Vieux Corps and Wild Indians, to the satire of our Old Mas.

Emerging from the constraints of a global pandemic that limited our movements and ability to interact, Spicemas this year holds true to its deeper significance — that of freedom and celebration.

So, as we enjoy the festivities this year, let us also reflect on the history of the celebration — our ancestral heritage that comes alive with every beat of the drum in our music, the sequins and patterns of our costumed pageantry, and the passionate chants and dance of our street theatre and live performances.

As we continue to participate and enjoy Spicemas, remember to be safe and respectful. May we appreciate the return of the festivities in a safe and positive way, doing so in moderation and with respect for ourselves and for others.

Carnival, and the celebration of our culture, is the biggest single annual revenue generating activity for many of our citizens, with ripple effects that can be felt in all sectors of the economy. To our vendors, suppliers, service providers and to all of us who patronize, I extend best wishes for a successful and enjoyable season.

Carnival belongs to us all. So let us all do our part to ensure that Spicemas remains safe, clean and enjoyable, such that we can all enjoy the social, cultural and economic benefits of the season for many years to come.

Have fun, and keep it violence free.

If you are drinking, ensure that there is a designated driver.

Parents, protect and take full responsibility for young ones.

And in all we do, let’s keep Moving Grenada Forward!