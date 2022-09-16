New Opportunities To Be Provided to the Nation’s Youth Through The IMANI Programme

Hillsborough, September 15, 2022- The New Imani Programme will continue but with at least one change, according to Hon. Ron Redhead. The Programme now will be placed under the National Training Agency, said Hon. Redhead, who is Minister for Youth, Sports and Culture.

Hon. Redhead, who is on a four-day visit to Carriacou and Petite Martinique, made this announcement while addressing participants attending a leadership and mentorship workshop. He noted that the visit is vital, as Government looks at the holistic development of the tri-island state.

Government, in seeking to build better efficiency in the public service, believes that deeper collaboration with the private sector is a key factor in achieving that goal, Minister Redhead said. He pledged the Government’s full support to the youth population. He encouraged workshop participants and asked them to push forward, so they can have a positive impact on other Grenadian youth.

Referencing his mentors, who included the late Prime Minister Sir Nicholas Brathwaite and former Parliamentarian Joan Purcell, Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Hon. Tevin Andrews, said that more workshops of this nature must be held to build a core of young leaders and mentors.

It is vital, he added, that the information learnt is passed on, thereby helping to shape “young minds’’ and to build a better and transformative tri-island state.

The leadership and mentorship workshop, held at the SeaWave Upper Level Conference room, was organized by the Division of Youth within the Ministry of Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs, and facilitated by Rosemary Bullen and Dexter Leggard.