Ministry of Agriculture to Launch “Don’t Pack a Pest” Programme

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA, JULY 26, 2022: The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands,

Fisheries and Cooperatives will launch its “Don’t Pack a Pest” programme on Thursday,

28th July, at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) conference room.

The initiative, which will be done in partnership with the Grenada Airports Authority, the

Grenada Ports Authority, and the USDA–APHIS Greater Caribbean Safeguarding

Initiative, is a programme implemented at airports and seaports in the Caribbean and the

United States of America (USA), alerting travellers to declare all agricultural items to

border agencies such as Customs and Plant and Animal Quarantine Officers.

Pest and invasive species damage our agriculture, natural resources, and landscapes;

once they are introduced and established, our food supply and livelihood are negatively

impacted.

The launch ceremony, unveiling of the signs, and display of outreach material will be the

main highlight of the activity. Grenada is the tenth Caribbean country to join the programme.