Minister for Health, Wellness and Religious Affairs visits schools in Happy Hill

St. George: September 5, 2022: Grenada’s Minister for Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs Sen. the Hon. Jonathan LaCrette, on Monday paid courtesy calls on the Principals, staff, and students of the Uganda Martyrs Primary School (Happy Hill RC) and the Happy Hill Secondary School (HHSS), to mark the start of the new school year.

Sen. LaCrette a former Principal of the Happy Hill Secondary School (HHSS), received a warm welcome at both institutions. His message was one of mental health, and he encouraged staff and students to take

their mental health and personal well-being seriously, by adopting good stress management habits. He told students to speak with their teachers, parents, and colleagues, and also challenged the young men at the secondary school to be respectful, loving, and kind, not just to themselves, but to their teachers and classmates.

Mr. LaCrette also encouraged students to dream big and work towards achieving their goals. Before taking his departure, the Minister met and embraced his teaching colleagues reassuring them that they had his support.

